Comparing Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) & Its Peers

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) is one of 268 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Miromatrix Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Miromatrix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Miromatrix Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Miromatrix Medical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Miromatrix Medical $30,000.00 -$14.67 million -3.51 Miromatrix Medical Competitors $754.43 million $143.37 million 3.24

Profitability

Miromatrix Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Miromatrix Medical. Miromatrix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Miromatrix Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miromatrix Medical -89,379.31% -51.62% -45.72% Miromatrix Medical Competitors -4,257.09% -197.87% -33.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Miromatrix Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miromatrix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Miromatrix Medical Competitors 663 3552 10278 151 2.68

Miromatrix Medical presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.37%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 88.54%. Given Miromatrix Medical’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Miromatrix Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Miromatrix Medical has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Miromatrix Medical’s peers have a beta of 0.71, suggesting that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Miromatrix Medical peers beat Miromatrix Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Miromatrix Medical Company Profile

Miromatrix Medical Inc., a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells. The company has collaborations with The Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Hospital, and The Texas Heart Institute. The company was formerly known as TayTech, Inc. Miromatrix Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

