Compound (COMP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $33.19 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $47.77 or 0.00240923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $345.26 million and $33.19 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,226,911 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

