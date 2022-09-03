Conceal Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,678.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Conceal has a market capitalization of $950,369.91 and approximately $2,678.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,839.90 or 1.00002285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00061894 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00234641 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00153595 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00236934 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00056178 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00061758 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,608,819 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.