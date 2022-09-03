Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Conn’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Conn’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Conn’s to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Conn’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $223.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Conn’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Conn’s by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,789,000 after buying an additional 58,422 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Conn’s by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 399,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Conn’s by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Conn’s by 16.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Conn’s by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 349,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Further Reading

