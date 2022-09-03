Contentos Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.22 Million (COS)

Contentos (COS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $28.01 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Contentos has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,732.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004457 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005181 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00132148 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034447 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022299 BTC.
Contentos Coin Profile
Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,153,938,686 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
