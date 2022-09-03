CONTRACOIN Reaches Market Cap of $2.13 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $63,867.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00158316 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.