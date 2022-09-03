ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CFRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded ContraFect from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. WBB Securities upgraded ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

ContraFect Price Performance

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ContraFect by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in ContraFect by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 176,036 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 10.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 38,207 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 174,982.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 358,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 358,713 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

