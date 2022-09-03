ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on CFRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded ContraFect from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. WBB Securities upgraded ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.
ContraFect Price Performance
Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ContraFect by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in ContraFect by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 176,036 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 10.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 38,207 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 174,982.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 358,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 358,713 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.
