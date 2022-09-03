Contrasting Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) & SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SemiLEDs and Beam Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $4.74 million 2.54 -$2.85 million ($0.78) -3.40 Beam Global $9.00 million 15.55 -$6.60 million ($0.93) -14.92

SemiLEDs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SemiLEDs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SemiLEDs and Beam Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A Beam Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

Beam Global has a consensus price target of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 111.34%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Profitability

This table compares SemiLEDs and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -50.63% -83.66% -19.72% Beam Global -67.59% -27.50% -22.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Beam Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SemiLEDs beats Beam Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SemiLEDs

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, germicidal and viricidal devices LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Chunan, Taiwan.

About Beam Global

(Get Rating)

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

