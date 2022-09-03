Contrasting JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) & Brady (NYSE:BRC)

JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) and Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for JE Cleantech and Brady, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 N/A Brady 0 1 0 0 2.00

Brady has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.14%. Given Brady’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brady is more favorable than JE Cleantech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A Brady 10.66% 16.38% 11.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JE Cleantech and Brady’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares JE Cleantech and Brady’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JE Cleantech $10.92 million 1.86 N/A N/A N/A Brady $1.14 billion 2.00 $129.66 million $2.63 17.32

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than JE Cleantech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Brady shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brady beats JE Cleantech on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and hospitals, as well as general cleaning services for food courts. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. Its products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, rigid card printing systems, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients; and custom wristbands. This segment serves customers in various industries, such as industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, education, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and others through distributors, direct sales, catalog marketing, and digital channels. The WPS segment provides workplace safety and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, and markings; informational signage and markings; asset tracking labels; first aid products; facility safety and personal protection equipment; and labor law and other compliance posters for various industries, including process, government, education, construction, and utilities, as well as manufacturers through catalog and digital channels. It also offers stock and custom identification products, as well as sells related resale products. Brady Corporation was incorporated in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

