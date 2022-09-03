Contrasting PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) & Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

PFSweb has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PFSweb and Emerald’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $277.30 million 0.74 $147.23 million $6.86 1.32 Emerald $145.50 million 1.67 -$78.10 million ($0.57) -6.16

Analyst Ratings

PFSweb has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald. Emerald is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PFSweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PFSweb and Emerald, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 0 0 0 N/A Emerald 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.5% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of PFSweb shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Emerald shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb 50.69% -5.25% -3.41% Emerald 1.95% -40.22% 4.21%

Summary

PFSweb beats Emerald on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PFSweb

(Get Rating)

PFSweb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, health, luxury goods, cosmetics, footwear, consumer packaged goods, housewares, coins and collectibles, jewelry, computer and office products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

About Emerald

(Get Rating)

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.