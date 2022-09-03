Contrasting Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) and Its Peers

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) is one of 146 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Stronghold Digital Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stronghold Digital Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 3 0 2.50 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors 381 2533 4694 60 2.58

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus price target of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 235.71%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 56.84%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million -$11.21 million -0.17 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -11.37

Stronghold Digital Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -49.74% N/A -0.26% Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors -63.43% -1,497.79% -11.36%

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

