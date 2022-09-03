Convex Finance (CVX) Price Reaches $5.19 on Top Exchanges

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for about $5.19 or 0.00026172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $349.47 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.24 or 0.00827847 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001659 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002359 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00834454 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015634 BTC.
Convex Finance Coin Profile
Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,271,235 coins and its circulating supply is 67,305,857 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Convex Finance Coin Trading
