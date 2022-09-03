Cook Protocol (COOK) Price Hits $0.0038

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.00 or 0.00792145 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002347 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00835286 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015663 BTC.
About Cook Protocol
Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.
Buying and Selling Cook Protocol
