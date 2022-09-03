Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens raised their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart Price Performance

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $116.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.15. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.56.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

