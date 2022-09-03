Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Copart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.4% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Copart by 58.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $116.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

