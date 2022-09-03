Copiosa Coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.74 Million (COP)

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Copiosa Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Copiosa Coin has a total market cap of $3.74 million and $108,431.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Copiosa Coin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00781326 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00839471 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015564 BTC.
About Copiosa Coin
Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.
Buying and Selling Copiosa Coin
Receive News & Updates for Copiosa Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Copiosa Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.