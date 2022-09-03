CoPuppy Self Reported Market Cap Tops $20,134.91 (CP)

CoPuppy (CP) traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One CoPuppy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. CoPuppy has a total market capitalization of $20,134.91 and $26,783.00 worth of CoPuppy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoPuppy has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,770.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00132171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034457 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022257 BTC.

About CoPuppy

CoPuppy (CP) is a coin. CoPuppy’s total supply is 250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,880,000 coins. CoPuppy’s official Twitter account is @cryptoproglobal.

CoPuppy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoProfile is a blockchain based platform that focuses on creating a consolidated airdrop platform for ICO projects. The platform naturally aligns the long-term interests of stakeholders, with listed ICO projects getting the marketing exposure from the extensive network of investors who hold CryptoProfile’s native tokens (called CP). CP is an Ethereum-based token, CP holders are financially incentivized to also increase the marketing exposure of ICO projects within the ecosystem through the consolidated airdrop mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoPuppy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoPuppy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoPuppy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

