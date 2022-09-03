Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 53,540 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

