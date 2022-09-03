Cortex (CTXC) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cortex (CTXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $24.28 million and $859,963.00 worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,774.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00132062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034419 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022252 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 200,283,649 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Buying and Selling Cortex

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

