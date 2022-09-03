Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $12.36 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.54 billion and $272.93 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $12.36 or 0.00062501 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,787.88 or 1.00032389 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001285 BTC.
- Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001745 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00024410 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
