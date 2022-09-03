COVA (COVA) Reaches One Day Volume of $116.00

COVA (COVA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, COVA has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $142,545.49 and $116.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,774.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00132062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034419 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022252 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken.

COVA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

