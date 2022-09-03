Covesting Market Capitalization Achieves $3.40 Million (COV)

Covesting (COV) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Covesting has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $166,520.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,781.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00131980 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034451 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022245 BTC.
About Covesting
Covesting is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,767,851 coins and its circulating supply is 16,787,851 coins. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Covesting
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
