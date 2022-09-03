Cowen Lowers HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $30.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.14.

HP Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,750. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HP by 175.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

