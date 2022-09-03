CPChain Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $83,725.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io.

CPChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

