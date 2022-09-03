Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Hits $16.89 on Top Exchanges

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $10.41 million and approximately $738,564.00 worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $16.89 or 0.00085178 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

