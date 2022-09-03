Cream Finance Market Cap Tops $10.41 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for $16.89 or 0.00085178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $738,564.00 worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

