CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Tops $0.0001

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a market cap of $211,856.73 and $1,134.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

