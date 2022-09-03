CREDIT Market Capitalization Tops $218,486.20 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $218,486.20 and $1,737.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

