Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Stake Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CS. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth $79,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,425 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,820,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 159,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

