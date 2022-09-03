Credit Suisse Group Raises Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Price Target to CHF 104

Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 102 to CHF 104 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Swiss Prime Site Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWPRF opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.30. Swiss Prime Site has a 12-month low of $95.60 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

Swiss Prime Site Company Profile

Swiss Prime Site AG, a real estate company, engages in buying and selling, managing, and developing investment properties in Switzerland. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate and Services. The Real Estate segment purchases, sells, leases, and develops properties. The Services segment engages in the real estate related service and retail and asset management business.

