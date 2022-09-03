Creditcoin (CTC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.81 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $71.66 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001744 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,814.69 or 0.99974555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00062153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024314 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.