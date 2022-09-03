Credits Trading Down 1.5% This Week (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $26,053.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.