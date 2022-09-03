Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Criteo were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 37,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Criteo by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $27.28 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

