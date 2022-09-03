Critical Analysis: GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) vs. Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoDaddy and Light & Wonder’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $3.82 billion 3.08 $242.30 million $2.07 36.27 Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.05 $371.00 million $37.66 1.23

Light & Wonder has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoDaddy. Light & Wonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoDaddy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy 8.58% -147.44% 4.82% Light & Wonder 156.19% -5.63% 1.02%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares GoDaddy and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

GoDaddy has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of GoDaddy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GoDaddy and Light & Wonder, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 1 4 1 3.00 Light & Wonder 1 0 1 0 2.00

GoDaddy presently has a consensus price target of $100.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.21%. Light & Wonder has a consensus price target of $52.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.02%. Given GoDaddy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GoDaddy is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Summary

GoDaddy beats Light & Wonder on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence. In addition, the company provides presence products, such as Websites + Marketing, a do-it-yourself mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; a range of marketing tools and services designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, and create content, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their websites found on search sites; and social media management services. Further, it offers business application products, such as Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and Internet-based telephony services; online store capabilities that allows customers to transact business directly on their websites; GoDaddy Payments, a payment facilitator; and point-of-sale (POS) devices, as well as software for POS. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

