Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 25,918 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,918 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $75,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.