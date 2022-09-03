CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Barclays

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $172.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.10.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.