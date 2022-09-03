Crown Achieves Market Cap of $397,206.27 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Crown has a market capitalization of $397,206.27 and approximately $2.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crown has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,832.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.44 or 0.00592152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00265139 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016758 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,448,506 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform.

Buying and Selling Crown

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.