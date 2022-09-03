Crowny Market Cap Reaches $646,022.28 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Crowny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $646,022.28 and approximately $141,845.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crowny has traded up 17% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00467454 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00836899 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015603 BTC.
Crowny Coin Profile
Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.
Buying and Selling Crowny
