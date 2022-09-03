Cryption Network (CNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14,948.00

Cryption Network (CNT) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Cryption Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryption Network has a market capitalization of $191,241.67 and $14,948.00 worth of Cryption Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryption Network has traded down 34% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00236140 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005351 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008235 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005081 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00439524 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cryption Network Profile

Cryption Network (CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cryption Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,437,680 coins. Cryption Network’s official Twitter account is @CryptionNetwork.

Buying and Selling Cryption Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that can process and confirm transactions in under 6 minutes and has a block size of 2 MB. “

