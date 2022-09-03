CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.00

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $178,327.94 and approximately $8.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 87.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,088,401 coins. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

