CUBE Price Up 112.6% Over Last Week (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One CUBE coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CUBE has traded up 112.6% against the dollar. CUBE has a total market capitalization of $74.87 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CUBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,810.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034503 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022212 BTC.

About CUBE

ITAMCUBE is a coin. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CUBE is cubeint.io.

CUBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.