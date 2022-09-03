CUDOS (CUDOS) Achieves Market Cap of $22.56 Million

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, CUDOS has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One CUDOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $22.56 million and $288,836.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,835.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004407 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005154 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132266 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034507 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022184 BTC.
About CUDOS
CUDOS is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
