CUDOS (CUDOS) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One CUDOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $22.07 million and $365,984.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CUDOS has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,799.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004479 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005162 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132195 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034791 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022223 BTC.
CUDOS Profile
CUDOS (CUDOS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
