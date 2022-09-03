Curate (XCUR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $150,318.00

Curate (XCUR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0645 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $545,854.77 and $150,318.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Curate has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,829.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022190 BTC.

About Curate

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,462,413 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject. The official website for Curate is curate.style.

Curate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

