Curecoin Price Reaches $0.0107 on Top Exchanges (CURE)

Curecoin (CURE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curecoin has a market cap of $293,731.77 and approximately $229.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Curecoin Coin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 27,461,989 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Curecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

