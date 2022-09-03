Curio 24 Hour Volume Reaches $360.00 (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Curio coin can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Curio has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Curio has a market cap of $73,329.99 and $360.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,831.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004501 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005154 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00132138 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034638 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022188 BTC.
Curio Profile
Curio is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.
