Curio (CUR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $223.00

Curio (CUR) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Curio has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Curio has a total market capitalization of $66,447.34 and approximately $223.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,922.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004377 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00131779 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034552 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00085062 BTC.
About Curio
Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
