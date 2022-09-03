Curio Governance (CGT) Price Up 47.5% Over Last Week

Curio Governance (CGT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Curio Governance has a total market cap of $48,470.06 and $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Curio Governance has traded up 47.5% against the dollar. One Curio Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,819.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00131923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034431 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022202 BTC.

Curio Governance Coin Profile

CGT is a coin. It was first traded on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold.

Curio Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using US dollars.

