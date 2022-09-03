Curve DAO Token Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $572.19 million and $117.22 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00005448 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,814,267,997 coins and its circulating supply is 526,850,663 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

