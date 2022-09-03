cVault.finance Price Reaches $5,847.24 on Top Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $58.47 million and $34,732.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5,847.24 or 0.29502928 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,819.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034474 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022203 BTC.

About cVault.finance

CORE is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

